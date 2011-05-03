Competing chefs discuss strategy, plans

From Coastal Uncorked

Representatives from the Coastal Uncorked Food, Wine and Spirits Festival today announced that the seven local participating chefs competing in the Food Challenge competition met Friday, April 29 at Waterscapes at the Marina Inn to discuss strategy, plans and rules for the cooking competition to hopes to take title of the 2011 Food Challenge Winner. This iron chef style competition event will take place Sunday, May 15, at 6:00 p.m. at the Marina Inn. Chefs will compete against the 2010 defending champion and challenger Chef Mike McKinnon of The Cypress Room of the Island Vista.



The judges for the competition will be James Beard award-winning cookbook authors Matt Lee and Ted Lee, more commonly known as the Lee Brothers; and Tony Hirsh, the wine chairman for the festival. They will be judging on a scale of 1-10 based on presentation, harmony of ingredients, creativity, preparation and taste. A Certified Public Accountant will be in charge of tabulating the scores and in the event of a tie, the winner will be chosen by the audience.



"I'm looking forward to this years Food Challenge competition," said Chef Mike McKinnon and 2010 Winner. "I'm fighting to keep my title, but it's going to be a tough competition because all of the participating chefs are great at what they do and I expect they'll bring their A-game."



"Last years Coastal Uncorked finale Food Challenge event was so much fun and very successful, we can't wait for this year's event," said Candace Howell, executive director of Coastal Uncorked Food, Wine and Spirits Festival. "We're excited to watch the chefs in action and see what they will cook up this year. And ticket holders can partake in a silent auction and enjoy food, wine, and spirits tastings before the competition."



Tickets are $75 and can be purchased online at shop.coastaluncorked.com.



The seven top contenders include: Eric Masson from The Brentwood Restaurant; Andrew Gardo from Sea Captain's House; Brad Daniels from Croissants Bistro & Bakery; Eric Wagner from Horry Georgetown Technical College; Andreann Geise from Mykonos; Mike McKinnon from Cypress Room; and James Clark from Waterscapes.



For more information about the event or to purchase tickets, visit CoastalUncorked.com.



