Consider This: Osama bin Laden

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We got him! That was the message that spread across the globe when information was released that Osama Bin Laden had been captured and killed. I would think the families of the thousands of men and women who were killed in the terrorist attacks on 9/11 would have been overjoyed.

Consider This: Mary Fetcht, who lost her 24 year old son when the World Trade Center collapsed, seemed to put things in perspective. She and her family are appreciate the bravery of the Navy Seals and the administration, and they wanted accountability… to hold Bin Laden accountable. However, she goes on to say that there's no closure when you lose a son. And, if you only have revenge in your heart then the terrorists ultimately win. Instead, she says that hope is the better option and much more important in helping people through the grieving process.

It is a good feeling knowing that Osama Bin Laden is no longer capable of initiating terrorist attacks. However, there will be another extremist to take Bin Laden's place; fortunately we are better prepared to defend ourselves if terrorists strike again.

