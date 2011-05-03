Annual Horry Co. Memorial Service to be held

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Coastal Carolina Lodge 13 of the Fraternal Order of Police will hold its annual Memorial Service Wednesday.

Lt. Jamie Debari, spokesman for the Horry County Police Department, said the Memorial Service will be held at noon at the Horry County Law Enforcement Memorial. That memorial is located in Conway at the Horry County Government and Justice Center.

The service will honor those who have paid the ultimate sacrifices while service the citizens of Horry County.

According to Debari, Law Enforcement United bicycle riders will stop for the service en route to the national Memorial in Washington, D.C.

