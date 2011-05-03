NMB seeks three in home invasion

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Authorities with the North Myrtle Beach Public Safety Department are investigating after a home invasion and attempted armed robbery early Saturday.

According to a police report, officers were dispatched to a home along South Hillside Drive around 3:15 a.m. Saturday in reference to a home invasion.

Upon arrival, the victim claimed one unknown black male and one unknown white male knocked on his door and asked if he was "looking to party." When the victim said no, the two men alleged forced their way into the home.

According to the report, the second suspect began assaulting the victim by striking him on the right side of his face. The victim said at that time, both suspects held him to the ground as a third unknown black male entered the home.

He was allegedly carrying a small, black pistol.

The victim told officers the third suspect pointed the gun at him and told him not to move before asking where the money was.

The second suspect then allegedly began to go through a woman's purse at the home and then approached two other victims.

At that time, one of the female victims was able to grab a phone and threatened to dial 911. According to the report, all three suspects then ran out of the home without taking anything.

The suspects have been described as follows:

Suspect one is described as a black male standing 5'10" and weighing 150 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes, and was wearing a black shirt and athletic type shorts at the time of the incident.

Suspect two is described as a white male standing 5'5" and weighing 140 pounds. He was wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans and a baseball cap at the time of the incident.

Suspect three is described as a black male standing 6' and weighing 210 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes, and was wearing a black shirt, athletic type shorts at the time of the incident. He was carrying a black pistol.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the North Myrtle Beach Public Safety Department.

