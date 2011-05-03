Lose five pounds fast

Snack on fruit in between meals so you're not famished and overindulge at the dinner table.

Drink half an ounce of water for every pound you weigh.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Whether it was from those summer cookouts or drinks by the pool, WMBF News is here to help you drop those pounds you may have added during the summer months in a fast, healthy way. Registered dietician Kelly Snow has a plan for you.

"You could lose five pounds the first week no problem," Snow said.

If this seems unobtainable to you, listen up. Snow says a healthy plan can flush your system and help you drop unwanted weight.

"You've got to have a plan, or it's not going to work," she confirms.

Snow designed an easy to follow five step plan to lose five pounds.

"First of all, lots of water," Snow explained. "Water helps keep you hydrated. If you're dehydrated your body will hold onto any moisture it can. So you're going to retain fluid instead of get rid of it."

There have been a lot of questions about exactly how much water you're supposed to drink. The answer is really just a matter of simple math. Half an ounce of water for every pound you weigh. So for a 140 pound woman -- that's 70 ounces of water or just about eight cups.

Next, cut out the sodium: processed foods, eating out, even frozen dinners.

"If you're eating a lot of high sodium foods that is going to retain fluid. So you'll gain weight instead of losing," Snow said.

We've all heard about cutting carbs and sugar, but it's knowing the difference in what you're eating that counts.

"You want to do your complex carbohydrates - like your whole wheat breads, brown rice, whole wheat pasta," Snow said. "Those have a lot of fiber in them. That helps to digest. It also doesn't hold onto a lot of extra fluid. It helps wash out your system."

Also, try to keep the focus on fruits, veggies and protein at meal time.

"Protein help keeps you full and the vegetables have a lot of fiber and water that help flush through your system," Snow explained.

Finally, watch your portions. Think small meals, and add in a snack in between meal times.

"Your body can only handle so much at one time. What doesn't get digested turns into fat," Snow said. "You want to stick to three meals a day with snacks in between because when you go a long time without eating you're going to over indulge."

Those snacks, things like fruits and veggies, will also help stimulate your metabolism.

And exercise is key. JR Myers, who is a personal trainer at American Athletic Club, said no matter what exercise you are doing the most important thing to do is to check your heart rate.

He said, "Basically you just watch your heart rate. Keep it in those zones you need to keep it in when your working out and you're burning calories you're losing weight and you have to keep it there for about 20 to 30 minutes."

He also explained how using machines give you an effective workout with less injury instead of free weights.

Signing up for classes like kickboxing or aerobics is another way to drop the pounds easily.

You may be wondering where to start with a meal plan. Well, we have it all mapped out for you. Snow designed an eight day plan for you to follow so you can say goodbye to the five pounds and hello to a healthier you!

[To view the complete meal plan, click here PDF.doc]

