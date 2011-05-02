Panthers, Sharks stay alive in playoffs

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Six area high school baseball teams faced elimination Monday as the playoffs wind closer to the upper and lower state championships.

The St. James Sharks entered the playoffs with a No. 3 ranking, but fell to Brookland-Cayce in Game 1 of the playoffs. They have battled back and had to survive a road game at Myrtle Beach to get another shot at B-C.

Preston Lane capped a four run fifth inning with a ground-out RBI that put the Sharks up for good. Lane also got the win on the mound for St. James. St. James won 7-4.

Carolina Forest looked to stay hot against Irmo High School out of Columbia. Errors plagued the Jackets as Carolina Forest put up four runs in the first. The Panthers never looked back, winning 9-0.

Other scores around the area:

Conway 3, Summerville 4

Wilson 5, Chapin 9

Lamar 4, Johnsonville 2

Wade Hampton 7, Lake City 3