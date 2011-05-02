NMB releases controversial dashcam tape

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A judge has ordered the release of a controversial dashcam video involving an on-duty police officer, and the City of North Myrtle Beach has announced it will comply.

Through documents obtained through the Horry Independent, Judge Benjamin Culbertson states that the tape should be released because it involves an officer on-duty who is fighting wrongful discharge action against the City of North Myrtle Beach.

Inside the documents, the court acknowledges that an incident did occur and was recorded on tape and that the matter is of public record:

"On September 14,2010, a police officer employed by the City activated the dashcam video recorder mounted in his patrol car and recorded a verbal altercation between himself and the wife of defendant Tracy Edge. At the time, the police officer was on duty. The altercation occurred at the Cherry Grove Fire Department. The video is in the possession of the City. The plaintiffs have requested disclosure of the video pursuant to the Act and the City has denied the plaintiff's request for disclosure." according to the finding of facts section, inside the five page decision.

On Monday night, a spokesperson for the City of North Myrtle Beach said they had yet to receive any official decision from the Horry County Clerk of Courts office. The decision could reach City Hall at anytime. Also on Monday, spokesperson Pat Dowling said the city does not plan any appeal action, no matter the outcome from the case.

Tuesday afternoon, NMB spokesperson Pat Dowling said the City would release the videotape.

WMBF News has a copy of that videotape and will be posting it online shortly.

WMBF News reached out to both Tracy Edge and Melissa Edge but so far our calls have not been returned. No word yet if any appeal will be forthcoming on behalf of the Edge family. Stay with WMBF News for the latest developments.

