Darlington County Council approves resolution for Coker College - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Darlington County Council approves resolution for Coker College financing

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF)- Coker College is looking to refinance millions of dollars in bonds in order to save the school thousands of dollars.

More than $7 million dollars in loans has been used to create more residence halls and a new and improved library, among other renovations to the campus. Students are enjoying the new space.

Amanda Witt, a Junior at Coker says it benefits her Education major. "As an education major, we have a whole section upstairs devoted to children's literature, and a curriculum lab where we can go and get resources to use in their classroom."

The school is now looking to refinance that loan to get a lower interest rate. School officials say that move will save them around $200,000.

Darlington County held a public meeting tonight where the county approved a resolution in support of the financing.

