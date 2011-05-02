MB Rotary club names MBPD Officer of the Year

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Rotary Club has honored the Myrtle Beach Police Officer of the Year during a ceremony Monday afternoon.

The award was given during a luncheon at the Dunes Club around 12:30 p.m. to Cpl. Brian Truex of the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Each year, the Rotary Club awards an officer with the title and 10 nominees are also honored for their hard work during the course of the year.

WMBF News congratulates Cpl. Truex on his award.

