NMB: Pharmacy suspect fled with medications

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help in identifying and locating a man wanted in connection to a robbery Sunday.

Pat Dowling, spokesman for the City of North Myrtle Beach, said an unknown white male entered the Walgreens located at 4300 Hwy 17 S. around 10:30 a.m. He allegedly handed the pharmacist a note demanding controlled medications and said he had a gun.

He then left the store through the back of the business with an undisclosed amount of medication.

The suspect is described as a white male wearing blue jeans, dark shoes, a red shirt and a black and red baseball cap. Pictures of the suspect have been attached.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety at 843-280-5547.

