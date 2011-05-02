Florence PD searches for missing Florence man - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Florence PD searches for missing Florence man

Brandon Lynn Mack (Source: Florence PD) Brandon Lynn Mack (Source: Florence PD)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The Florence Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a man reported missing during the course of the weekend.

Major Carlos Raines, spokesman for the Florence Police Department, said Brandon Lynn Mack, 35, of Florence, was last seen Friday around 4 p.m.

According to Raines, Mack called his current workplace to inform them he was quitting and would be starting a new job, however, Mack has not been seen or heard from since that time.

Mack is described as a black male standing 6' and weighing around 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white teeshirt at his home along Brand Street in Florence.

Mack is said to be driving a black 2005 Nissan Frontier with the SC tag of DRL-135. The front plate contains a Palmetto Nissan tag.

Further details into Mack's disappearance have not been released at this time. It is unknown if Mack is considered to be in any danger or if he is on medication.

WMBF News will provide further details as soon as they are released.

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

