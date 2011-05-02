Loris and NMB Middle students win state awards - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Loris and NMB Middle students win state awards

From Horry County Schools

HORRY COUNTY, SC - Thirty-nine middle and high school students from Horry County Schools competed against over 250 other students in South Carolina's National History Day competition held in Columbia on Saturday, April 30.  Eight HCS students earned special awards and recognition, seven of whom will advance to the National History Day Competition to be held in College Park, Maryland, June 12-16.

The following eight HCS students won state-level honors:

Holly Edwards, Jessie Ford, and Victoria Singletary, Loris Middle School, Junior Group Exhibit, The Orangeburg Massacre, 2nd Place; Dalton Trout, Loris Middle School, Junior Individual Exhibit, Not Just Hot Air: The Use of Hot Air Balloons in the Civil War, Special Award, Best Project from all categories and grade levels addressing military history; Kyle Cooper, Sam Hill, and Matthew Stanaland, North Myrtle Beach Middle School, Junior Group Performance, Partisan Warfare: Frances Marion and Peter Horry, 2nd Place; and Tanner Slagle, North Myrtle Beach Middle School, Junior Individual Website, Briggs vs. Elliott: A Community Driven, Strive for Equality 1st Place, Scholarship for South Carolina History Focus. The students' teachers are Meaghan Quillen, Loris Middle School, and Brooke Powers, North Myrtle Beach Middle School.

Holly Edwards, Jessie Ford, Victoria Singletary, Kyle Cooper, Sam Hill, Matthew Stanaland, and Tanner Slagle will compete nationally.

This year's National History Day theme is Debate and Diplomacy in History:  Successes, Failures, and Consequences. Students in eighth grade honors social studies and high school global studies in HCS completed projects following the theme and guidelines and fitting into one of two divisions – Junior or Senior – and one of nine categories:  Individual Paper, Individual or Group Website, Individual or Group Exhibit, Individual or Group Documentary, or Individual or Group Performance. 

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Hundreds attend Easter Sunrise Service in Surfside Beach

    Hundreds attend Easter Sunrise Service in Surfside Beach

    Sunday, April 1 2018 6:47 PM EDT2018-04-01 22:47:38 GMT
    Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)
    Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)

    Nearly 1,000 people started their Easter Sunday bright and early with the Surfside Beach Sunrise Service. This service was put on by several churches in the Surfside Beach community and people started to arrive well before sunrise. Pastors said this tradition goes back to the 1960's and is held each year at the Surfside Fishing Pier.

    More >>

    Nearly 1,000 people started their Easter Sunday bright and early with the Surfside Beach Sunrise Service. This service was put on by several churches in the Surfside Beach community and people started to arrive well before sunrise. Pastors said this tradition goes back to the 1960's and is held each year at the Surfside Fishing Pier.

    More >>

  • Jury says former SC airline executives stole millions

    Jury says former SC airline executives stole millions

    Sunday, April 1 2018 3:47 PM EDT2018-04-01 19:47:48 GMT
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)

    A federal jury in New Jersey has found two former executives of a defunct South Carolina charter airline guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars in passenger money. Federal officials say in a news release that 73-year-old Judy Tull and 58-year-old Kay Ellison were convicted of various wire and bank fraud charges. Tull is the former chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours. Ellison is the former vice president and managing partner

    More >>

    A federal jury in New Jersey has found two former executives of a defunct South Carolina charter airline guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars in passenger money. Federal officials say in a news release that 73-year-old Judy Tull and 58-year-old Kay Ellison were convicted of various wire and bank fraud charges. Tull is the former chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours. Ellison is the former vice president and managing partner

    More >>

  • Surfside Beach police looking to identify suspect pictured tampering with cars

    Surfside Beach police looking to identify suspect pictured tampering with cars

    Sunday, April 1 2018 11:17 AM EDT2018-04-01 15:17:40 GMT
    (Source: SSB Police Facebook)(Source: SSB Police Facebook)
    (Source: SSB Police Facebook)(Source: SSB Police Facebook)

    The Surfside Beach Police Department is looking to identify a suspect pictured tampering with vehicles, according to a post on their Facebook page. The suspect reportedly tampered with vehicles in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North. 

    More >>

    The Surfside Beach Police Department is looking to identify a suspect pictured tampering with vehicles, according to a post on their Facebook page. The suspect reportedly tampered with vehicles in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly