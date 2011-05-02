SCHP investigates how Kia overturned, killed driver

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – An accident early Sunday morning has resulted in the death of the driver, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Bob Beres, spokesman for the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the accident occurred around 12:45 a.m. Sunday morning along Cedar Ridge Road just north of Darlington.

According to Beres, a 2001 Kia was traveling eastbound on Cedar Ridge Road when it ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned several times.

The driver of the Kia was killed in the accident. They were not wearing a seatbelt at the time.

Further details are unknown as the SCHP continues to investigate the accident. WMBF News will provide those details as soon as they become available.

