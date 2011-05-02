Hit and run victim identified

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal hit and run involving a pedestrian early Monday morning.

Lance Cpl. Sonny Collins, spokesman for the South Carolina Highway Patrol, said the accident occurred south of Loris along Cedar Branch Road just after 3 a.m.

Additional information, such as a description of the vehicle authorities are searching for, is unavailable at this time.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler has identified the victim as 33-year-old Kelley Blue of Loris. Fowler said he died from blunt trauma to multiple areas of his body as a result of the collision.

According to Collins, the SCHP's MAIT team is currently investigating.

