Body of missing swimmer recovered

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Coroner Robert Edge confirms that the body of missing swimmer, Jeremy Truitt has been recovered.

The body was found around 1 o'clock this afternoon around 29th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach.

A lifeguard recovered the body from the water after a beach-goer told him that she saw something unusual out in the water.

Truitt went missing in the water around 1 p.m. Wednesday in the vicinity of 24th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach, while swimming with some friends.

