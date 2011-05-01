SC Gov Haley, husband to attend motorcycle rally

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) - South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and first gentleman Michael Haley plan to attend a motorcycle awareness rally on the grounds of the Statehouse.

The rally will be held Sunday afternoon on the north side of the Capitol grounds.

Bikers plan to ride to the event from West Columbia.

Speakers will include lawmakers and bikers. The event is to highlight bikers' rights and motorcycle safety.

