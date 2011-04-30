County prepares for mosquito infestation - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

County prepares for mosquito infestation

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – As warm and wet spring weather sets in along the Grand Strand, it also means that more insects and pests are about to become prevalent in the area. But Horry County Mosquito Control is prepared to fight back.

"As long as we get rains like we've had every week, and temperatures like this, the mosquitoes will keep coming," said Terrill Mincey with Mosquito Control.  Mincey and other members of the program spray pesticide and larvicide all over the county to even out explosive mosquito populations.

Mosquito Control utilizes handheld larvicide briquettes, truck-based spraying systems, and airplanes that spray large areas at a time. Usually, the thought of spraying for pests conjures up images of toxic chemicals dropping everywhere. But Mosquito Control says the products they use are safe.

"The chemical we use is the most widely used across the country," said pilot Al Allen. "There have been no negative health effects from it."

Still, officials recommend not being directly in an area being sprayed. If you do, they recommend immediately watching your hands. If you grow vegetables in your yard, make sure to wash them before preparing them to eat.

And while the most obvious benefit of controlling the mosquito population is stopping the spread of disease, Allen says Mosquito Control also serves as an economic safeguard.

"If there were a West Nile outbreak, it would not just affect our health and safety, but also our commerce and welfare. There is a pressing need to protect our citizens and visitors here."

Horry County Mosquito Control will come spray your property to prevent mosquito infestations. To schedule a spraying, call 843-915-5174.

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Hundreds attend Easter Sunrise Service in Surfside Beach

    Hundreds attend Easter Sunrise Service in Surfside Beach

    Sunday, April 1 2018 6:47 PM EDT2018-04-01 22:47:38 GMT
    Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)
    Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)

    Nearly 1,000 people started their Easter Sunday bright and early with the Surfside Beach Sunrise Service. This service was put on by several churches in the Surfside Beach community and people started to arrive well before sunrise. Pastors said this tradition goes back to the 1960's and is held each year at the Surfside Fishing Pier.

    More >>

    Nearly 1,000 people started their Easter Sunday bright and early with the Surfside Beach Sunrise Service. This service was put on by several churches in the Surfside Beach community and people started to arrive well before sunrise. Pastors said this tradition goes back to the 1960's and is held each year at the Surfside Fishing Pier.

    More >>

  • Jury says former SC airline executives stole millions

    Jury says former SC airline executives stole millions

    Sunday, April 1 2018 3:47 PM EDT2018-04-01 19:47:48 GMT
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)

    A federal jury in New Jersey has found two former executives of a defunct South Carolina charter airline guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars in passenger money. Federal officials say in a news release that 73-year-old Judy Tull and 58-year-old Kay Ellison were convicted of various wire and bank fraud charges. Tull is the former chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours. Ellison is the former vice president and managing partner

    More >>

    A federal jury in New Jersey has found two former executives of a defunct South Carolina charter airline guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars in passenger money. Federal officials say in a news release that 73-year-old Judy Tull and 58-year-old Kay Ellison were convicted of various wire and bank fraud charges. Tull is the former chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours. Ellison is the former vice president and managing partner

    More >>

  • Surfside Beach police looking to identify suspect pictured tampering with cars

    Surfside Beach police looking to identify suspect pictured tampering with cars

    Sunday, April 1 2018 11:17 AM EDT2018-04-01 15:17:40 GMT
    (Source: SSB Police Facebook)(Source: SSB Police Facebook)
    (Source: SSB Police Facebook)(Source: SSB Police Facebook)

    The Surfside Beach Police Department is looking to identify a suspect pictured tampering with vehicles, according to a post on their Facebook page. The suspect reportedly tampered with vehicles in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North. 

    More >>

    The Surfside Beach Police Department is looking to identify a suspect pictured tampering with vehicles, according to a post on their Facebook page. The suspect reportedly tampered with vehicles in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly