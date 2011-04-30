Confusion leaves Twist record unbroken

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Almost two thousand fans of Chubby Checker and his hit song, The Twist, gathered by the sea to break the Guinness World Record for most people dancing the Twist at once, but failed to break that record when they found out that Chubby would not be joining them.

The iconic star of the early 60's was supposed to join the 1,915 twisters on stage and dance for five minutes, thus securing the record, but Chubby accidentally took a stage across the street that was set up for the Beach Music Festival. Chubby had already started his set by the time officials for the event attempted to get him to move across the street, and wouldn't leave.

There were enough twisters to break the record, and officials with Guinness and the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce attempted to continue with the dance, but too many people left designated twisting area before the five minute limit.

Nora Hembree with the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce said that they were unsure of what caused the mix-up or why Chubby wouldn't move across the street, but will be releasing a full statement soon.

