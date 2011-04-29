Wellington subdivision targeted in string of break-ins - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Wellington subdivision targeted in string of break-ins

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – People who live in the Wellington subdivision in the Myrtle Beach area say their neighborhood is being hit with a string of break-ins.

Horry County Police reports confirm at least five break-in attempts this week in the community off Palmetto Pointe Boulevard, all happening late at night or early in the morning. They do think the crimes are connected because of a signature "L" cut to the screened-in porches of the homes.

Neighbors say they've heard things have gone missing, but there's no official confirmation that anything's been taken in the break-ins.

One victim, Kevin Tetrault, says burglars tried to take cell phones from his house, but never left with them. He says they did take the sense of security he and his wife once had.

"Completely violated. I don't know I haven't slept in the past few nights. Stayed awake all night pacing the floors," said Tetrault.

Now the Tetrault's are looking into starting a neighborhood watch group which other neighbors have shown support for already.

"With the whole crime watch thing that we're going to get up and rolling. That'll fix a lot of the problems around here," he said.

Police say in the meantime, it's always best to keep screen doors, windows and doors leading into your home and garages locked at all times.

Horry County Police also encourage residents to report any crimes as soon as they happen so they can stay on top of the search for the people behind this.

Other neighbors say they might have to take things upon themselves.

"My property's mine. I leave yours alone you leave mine alone. It's just that simple. If I caught somebody certainly I'd say something. If I have to run after them I would," said Phillip Koveloski.

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Hundreds attend Easter Sunrise Service in Surfside Beach

    Hundreds attend Easter Sunrise Service in Surfside Beach

    Sunday, April 1 2018 6:47 PM EDT2018-04-01 22:47:38 GMT
    Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)
    Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)

    Nearly 1,000 people started their Easter Sunday bright and early with the Surfside Beach Sunrise Service. This service was put on by several churches in the Surfside Beach community and people started to arrive well before sunrise. Pastors said this tradition goes back to the 1960's and is held each year at the Surfside Fishing Pier.

    More >>

    Nearly 1,000 people started their Easter Sunday bright and early with the Surfside Beach Sunrise Service. This service was put on by several churches in the Surfside Beach community and people started to arrive well before sunrise. Pastors said this tradition goes back to the 1960's and is held each year at the Surfside Fishing Pier.

    More >>

  • Jury says former SC airline executives stole millions

    Jury says former SC airline executives stole millions

    Sunday, April 1 2018 3:47 PM EDT2018-04-01 19:47:48 GMT
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)

    A federal jury in New Jersey has found two former executives of a defunct South Carolina charter airline guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars in passenger money. Federal officials say in a news release that 73-year-old Judy Tull and 58-year-old Kay Ellison were convicted of various wire and bank fraud charges. Tull is the former chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours. Ellison is the former vice president and managing partner

    More >>

    A federal jury in New Jersey has found two former executives of a defunct South Carolina charter airline guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars in passenger money. Federal officials say in a news release that 73-year-old Judy Tull and 58-year-old Kay Ellison were convicted of various wire and bank fraud charges. Tull is the former chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours. Ellison is the former vice president and managing partner

    More >>

  • Surfside Beach police looking to identify suspect pictured tampering with cars

    Surfside Beach police looking to identify suspect pictured tampering with cars

    Sunday, April 1 2018 11:17 AM EDT2018-04-01 15:17:40 GMT
    (Source: SSB Police Facebook)(Source: SSB Police Facebook)
    (Source: SSB Police Facebook)(Source: SSB Police Facebook)

    The Surfside Beach Police Department is looking to identify a suspect pictured tampering with vehicles, according to a post on their Facebook page. The suspect reportedly tampered with vehicles in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North. 

    More >>

    The Surfside Beach Police Department is looking to identify a suspect pictured tampering with vehicles, according to a post on their Facebook page. The suspect reportedly tampered with vehicles in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly