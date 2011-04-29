Gov. Haley weighs in on unemployment tax in Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Governor Nikki Haley made her way to the beach Friday to talk about her first 100 days in office - but also to address a tax that's been causing concerns for many businesses in the area.

South Carolina borrowed money from the federal government to pay for extended unemployment benefits, and now they are having to pay it back. Some of that cost is being passed along to employers.

Governor Haley addressed the issue at a stop at Broadway at the Beach Friday morning. She has some ideas to cut down on those problems in the future.

"We will no longer give seasonal workers employment benefits, because a lot of times, they know when they work at a waterpark, it's from June to August, and we're seeing that they're going out and collecting unemployment, a lot of college kids are doing that," said Governor Haley. "If you get a severance package, you no longer get unemployment. These are accountability provisions that will make a big difference in getting people back to work."

Haley also says she wants to reduce state unemployment benefits to 20 weeks, instead of the 26 weeks people now receive.

Thursday, the House passed along a bill to the Senate that would also help out these businesses having to pay jobless taxes.

