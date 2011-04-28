Storm victims warned about potential scams

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - While this week's storms have spared the Grand Strand from any major damage, consumers are still be warned about the potential for scams during future natural disasters.

"Roofers, tree cutters, and pavers are notorious for chasing storms and people need to be cautious and check them out," said Kathy Graham, CEO and President of the Coastal Carolina Chapter of the non-profit Better Business Bureau.

Experts believe scammers could target storm victims by taking money up front for repairs and then taking off with any cash.

"The damage is absolutely not over and I'll tell you behind this storm, you've got your storm chasers and crooks ready to make a quick buck." added Graham.

Consumers are encouraged to take steps to make sure they're not targeted:

Get multiple bids on a repair project

Ask repairman/company for information about their state license

Check to make sure the worker/company is insured

Never pay for the entire cost up front and get any deal in writing

