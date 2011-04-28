Consider This: Severe Weather Preparedness

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) Our thoughts and prayers go out to our neighbors across the south who took the brunt of the tremendous storms that moved across the region this week. Events like this are tragic reminders as to why we have emergency preparedness drills and the importance of owning a severe weather radio.

Consider This: We have had a very active severe weather season across the Carolinas confirming the importance of being properly prepared with a plan of action to protect yourself and your family. When we talk about being prepared many people hear the words, but choose not to follow up. Do you know where the safest place is in your house if a tornado is approaching?

The devastation that happened across the south should serve as a reminder that we need to take watches and warnings seriously.

