Aynor man sentenced to 5 years for domestic incident

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) An Aynor man accused of punching, strangling and kicking his then live-in girlfriend has pleaded guilty and was sentenced for his crime Tuesday.



Sgt. Robert Kegler, spokesman for the Horry County Police Department, said officers responded to a home along Fairfax Road in the Aynor section of Horry County around 10:30 p.m. on April 19 in reference to a domestic disturbance.

Upon arrival, officers found a female victim suffering from severe bruising to the face and blood was coming from her mouth.

The victim told officers her live-in boyfriend, Andrew Pritt, assaulted her after he came home drunk. She said Pritt, 23, punched her several times in the face, strangled and kicked her.

According to Kegler, Pritt fled prior to police arrival.

Officers had attempted to locate Pritt and were unsuccessful, leading officers to ask for the public's help.

Pritt was described as a white male with blonde hair and green eyes and was wanted for criminal domestic violence in a high and aggravated nature.

Tuesday, Pritt pled guilty to the charge and was subsequently sentenced to five years in prison suspended to two years with credit for time served. He was also sentenced to two years probation, must pay the court costs and must complete a batters training program.



Copyright 2012 WMBF News. All rights reserved.