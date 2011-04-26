Parking meter fees bring improvements to Downtown MB - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Parking meter fees bring improvements to Downtown MB

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After collecting just over $1 million in gross revenue from parking meter fees across Myrtle Beach, officials with the Myrtle Beach Downtown Redevelopment Corporation say they're looking to use some of that money to spruce up the waterfront.

David Sebok, of the MBDRC, says Myrtle Beach City Council will consider a resolution to accept more than $255,000 from the organization to help foot the bill for ongoing improvement projects across the area. Sebok says the organization was able to make the contribution because 2010 was the first year a net profit of $250,000 was made off of the fees.

Officials say some of the money has already been used to replace sidewalk along 9th Avenue North near Ocean Boulevard, in addition to working nearly 5,000 plants into the landscape around the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk. Sebok says other downtown improvements include changes to some intersections to allow for easier foot and car traffic, in addition to bathroom trailers along Ocean Boulevard.

While short-term projects are a large focus of the money, bigger improvements projects like landscaping along 3rd Avenue South are in the works.

"That's been designed," Sebok said. "It's ready to be bid [on]. We just need the construction money and to have that coordinated with the state project that goes from Kings Highway to US-501."

Pop Dates, who has been visiting Myrtle Beach for 25 years, says he thinks the DRC is putting their extra cash flow to good use.

"I think it should [also] be going towards parks and recreation [and] facilities like the new boardwalk and the [SkyWheel] going up," he said. "Attractions that bring people down - quality, first class attractions."

Officials with the DRC say plans are also in the works to construct a permanent bathroom facility on Ocean Boulevard. Sebok says that is not expected to make progress until after the tourist season ends.

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Hundreds attend Easter Sunrise Service in Surfside Beach

    Hundreds attend Easter Sunrise Service in Surfside Beach

    Sunday, April 1 2018 6:47 PM EDT2018-04-01 22:47:38 GMT
    Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)
    Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)

    Nearly 1,000 people started their Easter Sunday bright and early with the Surfside Beach Sunrise Service. This service was put on by several churches in the Surfside Beach community and people started to arrive well before sunrise. Pastors said this tradition goes back to the 1960's and is held each year at the Surfside Fishing Pier.

    More >>

    Nearly 1,000 people started their Easter Sunday bright and early with the Surfside Beach Sunrise Service. This service was put on by several churches in the Surfside Beach community and people started to arrive well before sunrise. Pastors said this tradition goes back to the 1960's and is held each year at the Surfside Fishing Pier.

    More >>

  • Jury says former SC airline executives stole millions

    Jury says former SC airline executives stole millions

    Sunday, April 1 2018 3:47 PM EDT2018-04-01 19:47:48 GMT
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)

    A federal jury in New Jersey has found two former executives of a defunct South Carolina charter airline guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars in passenger money. Federal officials say in a news release that 73-year-old Judy Tull and 58-year-old Kay Ellison were convicted of various wire and bank fraud charges. Tull is the former chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours. Ellison is the former vice president and managing partner

    More >>

    A federal jury in New Jersey has found two former executives of a defunct South Carolina charter airline guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars in passenger money. Federal officials say in a news release that 73-year-old Judy Tull and 58-year-old Kay Ellison were convicted of various wire and bank fraud charges. Tull is the former chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours. Ellison is the former vice president and managing partner

    More >>

  • Surfside Beach police looking to identify suspect pictured tampering with cars

    Surfside Beach police looking to identify suspect pictured tampering with cars

    Sunday, April 1 2018 11:17 AM EDT2018-04-01 15:17:40 GMT
    (Source: SSB Police Facebook)(Source: SSB Police Facebook)
    (Source: SSB Police Facebook)(Source: SSB Police Facebook)

    The Surfside Beach Police Department is looking to identify a suspect pictured tampering with vehicles, according to a post on their Facebook page. The suspect reportedly tampered with vehicles in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North. 

    More >>

    The Surfside Beach Police Department is looking to identify a suspect pictured tampering with vehicles, according to a post on their Facebook page. The suspect reportedly tampered with vehicles in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly