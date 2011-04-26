Rape Crisis Center seeks volunteers

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Rape Crisis Center of Horry and Georgetown Counties is seeking volunteers to assist with a 24-hour crisis line and other duties.

Volunteers will also help provide hospital accompaniment to the victims of sexual assault.

The next training session will be held Monday through Thursday evenings the week of May 9 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. each night.

The center stresses attendees must attend all four sessions.

Volunteers must be at least 18 years old and have a valid driver's license and transportation.

For more information and to fill out an application, visit www.victimtosurvivor.org or call the Volunteer Coordinator at 843-338-3180.

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.