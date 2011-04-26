SCHP on scene of confirmed fatal accident in Bennettsville area

Crews on the scene of the accident Tuesday (Source: WMBF News Reporter Alisha Laventure)

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating an accident involving a log truck Tuesday afternoon that has turned fatal.

According to the agency's website, the accident occurred at 3:40 p.m. along Grant's Mill Road in the Bennettsville area of Marlboro County near Aaron Temple Church Road.

The 1966 Peterbilt log truck wasn't carrying any logs, and traveling northbound on Aaron Temple Church Rd. when another car, a 1997 Kia SUV, ran a stop sign heading eastbound and went into the path of the log truck.

Roy Allison, Director of Marlboro County E-911, a call came into dispatch around 3:40 p.m. that a log truck rolled over on top of a car. Allison said a wrecker was on the way to lift the truck off the car around 4:30 p.m.

An EMS supervisor on scene called dispatch to confirm two people had been killed.

A trooper with the South Carolina Patrol said the truck did not roll over on top of the car, but rather hit the car from the side.

"I walked over to the car I saw a man under the steering wheel," Retha Thompson said. She lives approximately 50 yards from the crash site and saw the aftermath of the collision.

"He had his head dropped. He wasn't moving."

Around 6 p.m., the body of one of the victims had been removed from the wreckage.

"I was just so upsetting to see... And the man that was driving the truck, he was just walking around and around," Thompson added.

At 8:30 p.m., WMBF News received the names of the two victims from Marlboro County Coroner Tim Brown. The Driver was 56-year-old Henry Frank Warren, and the passenger was 57-year-old John Franklin Harrington. Both were from the Warren area.

"I see the cars, they don't even break to speed. They just go right on across, right on across," Marvin Wright said. He wants a flashing warning signal installed at the intersection so drivers will stop.

"I told them somebody was going to get killed, and you see what happened!"

The cause of death was determined to be multiple internal injuries sustained in the crash.

The driver of the log truck, 45-year-old Mitchell Bullard of Maxon, NC was taken to the hospital.

