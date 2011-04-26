Marion woman dies after bicycle struck by truck

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A woman has died after a pick-up truck struck the bicycle she was riding Tuesday morning, according to the Marion County Coroner's Office.

Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson said Barbara Freeman, 61, of Marion was riding her three-wheeled bicycle along Highway 76 in Marion when the truck struck her, knocking her down the roadside.

Richardson said she was killed on impact and no autopsy is planned.

At this time, it is unknown if Freeman was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. Richardson said when he examined her, she was not wearing one, but it could have come off at the time of impact.

Richardson said he would see Freeman riding with a helmet on.

Highway 76 was closed for some time as Marion Police and the South Carolina Highway Patrol's MAIT team investigated.

It is unknown if the driver of the pick-up truck is facing any charges in Freeman's death.

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.