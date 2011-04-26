FCSO: Woman hit child in face with belt - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

FCSO: Woman hit child in face with belt

Emandra Coker (Source: Florence County Detention Center) Emandra Coker (Source: Florence County Detention Center)

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff's Office has arrested a 30-year-old Timmonsville woman Tuesday morning after reports of a child being hit with a belt.

Capt. Brett Camp, spokesman for the Florence County Sheriff's Office, said Emandra Coker faces charges of unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person after an investigation into allegations of Coker hitting a young child with a belt.

Camp said around April 11, Coker allegedly hit the child numerous times in the face and upper body area with a belt. The child was seen by the Care House of the Pee Dee shortly after the incident and contacted FCSO.

Further details into the incident have not been released. Camp said the child is under 10 years of age.

According to Camp, bond will be set sometime Tuesday.

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

