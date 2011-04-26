Pass the Cash: Dessie McQueen

"I've been so blessed. A lot of people have been concerned about me and helped me out along the way," says McQueen.

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) WMBF News passes the cash to help people through tough times. With so many people looking for work, landing a job is usually a time to celebrate.

But, for one woman, her orientation for a new job landed her in the hospital. Three months later, she's finally getting to work.

When you're out of work trying to make ends meet, any job prospect is life changing.

"Going through the hiring process, they did a physical and unfortunately they found out she was sick," explains Hilbert Best of his friend Dessie McQueen.

But for Dessie McQueen, how her life changed wasn't what she planned.

Best adds, "Instead of getting a job she became a patient here at Conway Medical Center."

During a routine physical, Dessie found out she was anemic and had very low hemoglobin. The staff at Conway Medical Center, where she was hoping to start work, urged her to see a doctor.

"After examining her, they found it was in [Dessie's] best interest to go to the hospital in Charleston. [Where she] underwent two surgeries, [and is] now recovering in Aynor," Best says.

Dessie had several surgeries to remove tumors in her body.

The setback in January ultimately cost her three months of a steady paycheck.

Best confirms, "She's presently with no income at all. She wasn't able to draw unemployment cause there wasn't enough paid in."

Finally, on the day Dessie was able to start work, she received a surprise from a friend she's known most of her life.

"Good morning. How you doing? How's your first day?" Best asks as he passes the cash to Dessie.

"[The doctors] were surprised I hadn't passed out. That's how I found out I was that sick," says McQueen.

Dessie blamed feeling tired all the time on working two part time jobs and the stress of trying to make ends meet.

"She has strived to raise her children the best she could and a single parent has a hard time raising children," suggests Best.

Looking back, Dessie says she's grateful for all the help people offered when she was sick.

"I've been so blessed. A lot of people have been concerned about me and helped me out along the way. Family and friends, church family and I am so thankful to be cancer free," says a relieved McQueen.

Best offers something else that can feel good. "How does $300 feel?"

"very nice. Very nice," smiles McQueen.

Dessie is now working full time in the Environmental Services Department at Conway Medical Center.