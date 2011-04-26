Pass the Cash: Dessie McQueen - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Pass the Cash: Dessie McQueen

"I've been so blessed. A lot of people have been concerned about me and helped me out along the way," says McQueen. "I've been so blessed. A lot of people have been concerned about me and helped me out along the way," says McQueen.

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) WMBF News passes the cash to help people through tough times. With so many people looking for work, landing a job is usually a time to celebrate.

But, for one woman, her orientation for a new job landed her in the hospital. Three months later, she's finally getting to work.

When you're out of work trying to make ends meet, any job prospect is life changing.

"Going through the hiring process, they did a physical and unfortunately they found out she was sick," explains Hilbert Best of his friend Dessie McQueen.

But for Dessie McQueen, how her life changed wasn't what she planned.

Best adds, "Instead of getting a job she became a patient here at Conway Medical Center."

During a routine physical, Dessie found out she was anemic and had very low hemoglobin. The staff at Conway Medical Center, where she was hoping to start work, urged her to see a doctor.

"After examining her, they found it was in [Dessie's] best interest to go to the hospital in Charleston. [Where she] underwent two surgeries, [and is] now recovering in Aynor," Best says.

Dessie had several surgeries to remove tumors in her body.

The setback in January ultimately cost her three months of a steady paycheck.

Best confirms, "She's presently with no income at all. She wasn't able to draw unemployment cause there wasn't enough paid in."

Finally, on the day Dessie was able to start work, she received a surprise from a friend she's known most of her life.

"Good morning. How you doing? How's your first day?" Best asks as he passes the cash to Dessie.

"[The doctors] were surprised I hadn't passed out. That's how I found out I was that sick," says McQueen.

Dessie blamed feeling tired all the time on working two part time jobs and the stress of trying to make ends meet.

"She has strived to raise her children the best she could and a single parent has a hard time raising children," suggests Best.

Looking back, Dessie says she's grateful for all the help people offered when she was sick.

"I've been so blessed. A lot of people have been concerned about me and helped me out along the way. Family and friends, church family and I am so thankful to be cancer free," says a relieved McQueen.

Best offers something else that can feel good. "How does $300 feel?"

"very nice. Very nice," smiles McQueen.

Dessie is now working full time in the Environmental Services Department at Conway Medical Center.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Hundreds attend Easter Sunrise Service in Surfside Beach

    Hundreds attend Easter Sunrise Service in Surfside Beach

    Sunday, April 1 2018 6:47 PM EDT2018-04-01 22:47:38 GMT
    Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)
    Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)

    Nearly 1,000 people started their Easter Sunday bright and early with the Surfside Beach Sunrise Service. This service was put on by several churches in the Surfside Beach community and people started to arrive well before sunrise. Pastors said this tradition goes back to the 1960's and is held each year at the Surfside Fishing Pier.

    More >>

    Nearly 1,000 people started their Easter Sunday bright and early with the Surfside Beach Sunrise Service. This service was put on by several churches in the Surfside Beach community and people started to arrive well before sunrise. Pastors said this tradition goes back to the 1960's and is held each year at the Surfside Fishing Pier.

    More >>

  • Jury says former SC airline executives stole millions

    Jury says former SC airline executives stole millions

    Sunday, April 1 2018 3:47 PM EDT2018-04-01 19:47:48 GMT
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)

    A federal jury in New Jersey has found two former executives of a defunct South Carolina charter airline guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars in passenger money. Federal officials say in a news release that 73-year-old Judy Tull and 58-year-old Kay Ellison were convicted of various wire and bank fraud charges. Tull is the former chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours. Ellison is the former vice president and managing partner

    More >>

    A federal jury in New Jersey has found two former executives of a defunct South Carolina charter airline guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars in passenger money. Federal officials say in a news release that 73-year-old Judy Tull and 58-year-old Kay Ellison were convicted of various wire and bank fraud charges. Tull is the former chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours. Ellison is the former vice president and managing partner

    More >>

  • Surfside Beach police looking to identify suspect pictured tampering with cars

    Surfside Beach police looking to identify suspect pictured tampering with cars

    Sunday, April 1 2018 11:17 AM EDT2018-04-01 15:17:40 GMT
    (Source: SSB Police Facebook)(Source: SSB Police Facebook)
    (Source: SSB Police Facebook)(Source: SSB Police Facebook)

    The Surfside Beach Police Department is looking to identify a suspect pictured tampering with vehicles, according to a post on their Facebook page. The suspect reportedly tampered with vehicles in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North. 

    More >>

    The Surfside Beach Police Department is looking to identify a suspect pictured tampering with vehicles, according to a post on their Facebook page. The suspect reportedly tampered with vehicles in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly