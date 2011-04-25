2 years later, search for Brittanee Drexel continues

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Monday marks two years since Brittanee Drexel vanished from Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach.

Myrtle Beach Police say they do have several persons of interest they're looking at. They say they are monitoring these people, and the new leads, to try and find the last missing piece that will solve this case.

Myrtle Beach Police have a new lead investigator for the Drexel case, Investigator Mike Hull. He's certainly not new to the department; he's been with them for more than 20 years. He's been working with the Drexel case on and off since the teen disappeared.

"It is a large case," said Hull. "There is a lot to look into. There are a multitude of leads that have to be tracked down and just waiting on getting enough evidence."

Myrtle Beach Police say it is good to have a fresh set of eyes taking a look at this case. Just last week, crews held a search for Brittanee in Myrtle Beach, but say they did not uncover anything of significance.

Drexel was last seen leaving a hotel along Ocean Boulevard on April 25, 2009. Her family, including mother Dawn Drexel, was in town this past weekend to mark the two year anniversary.

"It seems like it just happened yesterday," said Dawn. "It's been a very, very long and tough road, and we're just hoping that someone out there knows something. Please come forward. We need Brittanee back."

