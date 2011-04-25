2 years later, search for Brittanee Drexel continues - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

2 years later, search for Brittanee Drexel continues

Drexel was last seen leaving a hotel along Ocean Boulevard on April 25, 2009. Drexel was last seen leaving a hotel along Ocean Boulevard on April 25, 2009.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Monday marks two years since Brittanee Drexel vanished from Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach.

Myrtle Beach Police say they do have several persons of interest they're looking at. They say they are monitoring these people, and the new leads, to try and find the last missing piece that will solve this case.

Myrtle Beach Police have a new lead investigator for the Drexel case, Investigator Mike Hull. He's certainly not new to the department; he's been with them for more than 20 years. He's been working with the Drexel case on and off since the teen disappeared.

"It is a large case," said Hull. "There is a lot to look into. There are a multitude of leads that have to be tracked down and just waiting on getting enough evidence."

Myrtle Beach Police say it is good to have a fresh set of eyes taking a look at this case. Just last week, crews held a search for Brittanee in Myrtle Beach, but say they did not uncover anything of significance.

Drexel was last seen leaving a hotel along Ocean Boulevard on April 25, 2009. Her family, including mother Dawn Drexel, was in town this past weekend to mark the two year anniversary.

"It seems like it just happened yesterday," said Dawn. "It's been a very, very long and tough road, and we're just hoping that someone out there knows something. Please come forward. We need Brittanee back."

Related Stories:

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Hundreds attend Easter Sunrise Service in Surfside Beach

    Hundreds attend Easter Sunrise Service in Surfside Beach

    Sunday, April 1 2018 6:47 PM EDT2018-04-01 22:47:38 GMT
    Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)
    Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)

    Nearly 1,000 people started their Easter Sunday bright and early with the Surfside Beach Sunrise Service. This service was put on by several churches in the Surfside Beach community and people started to arrive well before sunrise. Pastors said this tradition goes back to the 1960's and is held each year at the Surfside Fishing Pier.

    More >>

    Nearly 1,000 people started their Easter Sunday bright and early with the Surfside Beach Sunrise Service. This service was put on by several churches in the Surfside Beach community and people started to arrive well before sunrise. Pastors said this tradition goes back to the 1960's and is held each year at the Surfside Fishing Pier.

    More >>

  • Jury says former SC airline executives stole millions

    Jury says former SC airline executives stole millions

    Sunday, April 1 2018 3:47 PM EDT2018-04-01 19:47:48 GMT
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)

    A federal jury in New Jersey has found two former executives of a defunct South Carolina charter airline guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars in passenger money. Federal officials say in a news release that 73-year-old Judy Tull and 58-year-old Kay Ellison were convicted of various wire and bank fraud charges. Tull is the former chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours. Ellison is the former vice president and managing partner

    More >>

    A federal jury in New Jersey has found two former executives of a defunct South Carolina charter airline guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars in passenger money. Federal officials say in a news release that 73-year-old Judy Tull and 58-year-old Kay Ellison were convicted of various wire and bank fraud charges. Tull is the former chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours. Ellison is the former vice president and managing partner

    More >>

  • Surfside Beach police looking to identify suspect pictured tampering with cars

    Surfside Beach police looking to identify suspect pictured tampering with cars

    Sunday, April 1 2018 11:17 AM EDT2018-04-01 15:17:40 GMT
    (Source: SSB Police Facebook)(Source: SSB Police Facebook)
    (Source: SSB Police Facebook)(Source: SSB Police Facebook)

    The Surfside Beach Police Department is looking to identify a suspect pictured tampering with vehicles, according to a post on their Facebook page. The suspect reportedly tampered with vehicles in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North. 

    More >>

    The Surfside Beach Police Department is looking to identify a suspect pictured tampering with vehicles, according to a post on their Facebook page. The suspect reportedly tampered with vehicles in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly