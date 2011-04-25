DCSO arrests woman in 2010 stabbing death

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – The Darlington County Sheriff's Office has arrested a 22-year-old woman in connection to the stabbing death of a man in July.

Capt. Andy Locklair, spokesman for the Darlington County Sheriff's Office, said Ashley Wheeler has been charged with voluntary manslaughter in the death of 20-year-old Gary Durant.

On July 17, Durant was stabbed and killed after he broke into a home along A Mere Drive in the Timmonsville section of Darlington County.

According to Locklair, Wheeler and Durant had an estranged relationship, and an argument between the two occurred prior to Wheeler stabbing Durant once.

Durant was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Locklair said arrest warrants were issued against Wheeler on charges of voluntary manslaughter. Wheeler later turned herself into authorities and was released on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.

