May events promise big crowds, business boost

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Grand Strand already saw huge numbers of tourists hitting the beach this Easter weekend. But a series of events planned for Myrtle Beach in the month of May could bring in even bigger crowds, in turn giving local businesses an economic bump to kick of the summer season.

With events like Mayfest, which brings beach music and other big concerts to Ocean Boulevard throughout the month, nearby businesses are looking forward to crowds that spill over from the musical events and into their shop doors.

"Anytime the city can draw a crowd into the old Pavilion area, people bring people. We'll definitely get some spillover," said Briggs Dickerson, manager of Peaches Corner. The iconic Myrtle Beach diner is next to the old Pavilion site, where much of the Mayfest activities will take place. A boost to business in May could be a good indicator of how the rest of the season could go.

"The way things have been, it looks like it could be a good summer."

Some other major events aim to bring lots of people to Myrtle Beach as well. Coastal Uncorked and the Memorial Day Parade are bringing big names, like Paula Deen and Arizona Senator John McCain. And perhaps the most noticeable on Ocean Boulevard right now is the Skywheel. With spokes beginning to take shape on the massive metal structure, it serves as indication of what is to come in Myrtle Beach.

A few blocks down the road from the Skywheel, Lulu's Café is also anticipating big numbers passing through their doors this May. They're utilizing the anticipated crowds to try new business hours to accommodate all customers.

"We're going twenty-four hours a day after Memorial Day," said manager Erin Adams. "We're hoping to catch the Broadway crowd after two in the morning."

But with May still a week away, all Myrtle Beach businesses can do is wait for the crowds.

"We'll just have to wait and see what next week brings," Dickerson said.

