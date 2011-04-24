Homicide suspect waives extradition

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A suspect wanted by Florence County Police for the murder of a Florence woman April 13 has been extradited back to Florence Monday.

Deonte Nathaniel Williams was shot in the arm at a hotel in Egg Harbor Township, NJ, and was arrested when authorities were informed he was wanted in the stabbing death of 44-year-old Miriam Burges along Stackley Street in Florence.

He is also suspected of setting fire to the home where the stabbing occurred.

Major Carlos Raines, spokesman for the Florence Police Department, said Deonte Williams has waived extradition and is back in Florence Monday afternoon. He will be transported to the Florence County Detention Center.

According to the Florence County Sheriff's Office, William's mother, Evelyn Reesie Williams, was aware of the crime her son committed at the time of the murder, and allowed him the use of her vehicle to flee to North Carolina.

Evelyn Williams was arrested April 18 and is being held at the Florence County Detention Center on charges of accessory after the fact of murder.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.