Woman arrested for trespassing returns to scene - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Woman arrested for trespassing returns to scene

Mary Vick Davis (Source: MBPD) Mary Vick Davis (Source: MBPD)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A FL woman has once again been arrested for trespassing after she allegedly returned to the same residence, claiming the homeowner told her to come back Friday.

According to a police report, Myrtle Beach officers responded to a home along Twin Oak Court around 2:30 p.m. Thursday in reference to a possible trespassing. A neighbor told police a woman informed him she was sitting on the steps of the home waiting for the owner because they were going to get married.

Mary Vick Davis, 60, told police she came to the Myrtle Beach area from Hollywood, FL in order to marry the homeowner. Police reported Davis as appearing to be very intoxicated with an open container of vodka sitting next to her.

According to the woman, the homeowner told her he loved her and wanted her to move to Myrtle Beach to live with him. When she got there, he wasn't home.

Most of her personal items were scattered along the steps.

Officers were able to convince Davis to take a taxi to the Greyhound bus station and purchase a ticket back to FL, however, when the taxi arrived and was pulling away, Davis allegedly jumped out of the moving taxi and began running toward the back of the home.

According to the report, Davis was running toward a lake screaming "Just let me die."

An officer ran after Davis and tackled her just before she was able to jump into the lake. According to the officer, Davis managed to pull away from the officer and once again tried to jump into the lake.

The officer then tasered Davis in the back, where she was then taken into custody.

Davis was then charged with public intoxication and trespassing, and was told not to come back to the home.

Friday evening, officers were conducting a keep check of the area when they spotted a suspicious person sitting in front of the same home from Thursday. Upon further investigation, officers identified that person as Davis.

According to Davis, she returned to the home because the homeowner told her to.

Officers were able to speak with the homeowner, who stated he did not know Davis nor did he give her permission to come to his home.

He also told police he had never spoken to Davis before.

According to the police report, Davis was arrested again for trespassing and was taken to the Myrtle Beach jail.

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Hundreds attend Easter Sunrise Service in Surfside Beach

    Hundreds attend Easter Sunrise Service in Surfside Beach

    Sunday, April 1 2018 6:47 PM EDT2018-04-01 22:47:38 GMT
    Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)
    Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)

    Nearly 1,000 people started their Easter Sunday bright and early with the Surfside Beach Sunrise Service. This service was put on by several churches in the Surfside Beach community and people started to arrive well before sunrise. Pastors said this tradition goes back to the 1960's and is held each year at the Surfside Fishing Pier.

    More >>

    Nearly 1,000 people started their Easter Sunday bright and early with the Surfside Beach Sunrise Service. This service was put on by several churches in the Surfside Beach community and people started to arrive well before sunrise. Pastors said this tradition goes back to the 1960's and is held each year at the Surfside Fishing Pier.

    More >>

  • Jury says former SC airline executives stole millions

    Jury says former SC airline executives stole millions

    Sunday, April 1 2018 3:47 PM EDT2018-04-01 19:47:48 GMT
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)

    A federal jury in New Jersey has found two former executives of a defunct South Carolina charter airline guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars in passenger money. Federal officials say in a news release that 73-year-old Judy Tull and 58-year-old Kay Ellison were convicted of various wire and bank fraud charges. Tull is the former chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours. Ellison is the former vice president and managing partner

    More >>

    A federal jury in New Jersey has found two former executives of a defunct South Carolina charter airline guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars in passenger money. Federal officials say in a news release that 73-year-old Judy Tull and 58-year-old Kay Ellison were convicted of various wire and bank fraud charges. Tull is the former chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours. Ellison is the former vice president and managing partner

    More >>

  • Surfside Beach police looking to identify suspect pictured tampering with cars

    Surfside Beach police looking to identify suspect pictured tampering with cars

    Sunday, April 1 2018 11:17 AM EDT2018-04-01 15:17:40 GMT
    (Source: SSB Police Facebook)(Source: SSB Police Facebook)
    (Source: SSB Police Facebook)(Source: SSB Police Facebook)

    The Surfside Beach Police Department is looking to identify a suspect pictured tampering with vehicles, according to a post on their Facebook page. The suspect reportedly tampered with vehicles in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North. 

    More >>

    The Surfside Beach Police Department is looking to identify a suspect pictured tampering with vehicles, according to a post on their Facebook page. The suspect reportedly tampered with vehicles in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly