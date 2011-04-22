Woman arrested for trespassing returns to scene

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A FL woman has once again been arrested for trespassing after she allegedly returned to the same residence, claiming the homeowner told her to come back Friday.

According to a police report, Myrtle Beach officers responded to a home along Twin Oak Court around 2:30 p.m. Thursday in reference to a possible trespassing. A neighbor told police a woman informed him she was sitting on the steps of the home waiting for the owner because they were going to get married.

Mary Vick Davis, 60, told police she came to the Myrtle Beach area from Hollywood, FL in order to marry the homeowner. Police reported Davis as appearing to be very intoxicated with an open container of vodka sitting next to her.

According to the woman, the homeowner told her he loved her and wanted her to move to Myrtle Beach to live with him. When she got there, he wasn't home.

Most of her personal items were scattered along the steps.

Officers were able to convince Davis to take a taxi to the Greyhound bus station and purchase a ticket back to FL, however, when the taxi arrived and was pulling away, Davis allegedly jumped out of the moving taxi and began running toward the back of the home.

According to the report, Davis was running toward a lake screaming "Just let me die."

An officer ran after Davis and tackled her just before she was able to jump into the lake. According to the officer, Davis managed to pull away from the officer and once again tried to jump into the lake.

The officer then tasered Davis in the back, where she was then taken into custody.

Davis was then charged with public intoxication and trespassing, and was told not to come back to the home.

Friday evening, officers were conducting a keep check of the area when they spotted a suspicious person sitting in front of the same home from Thursday. Upon further investigation, officers identified that person as Davis.

According to Davis, she returned to the home because the homeowner told her to.

Officers were able to speak with the homeowner, who stated he did not know Davis nor did he give her permission to come to his home.

He also told police he had never spoken to Davis before.

According to the police report, Davis was arrested again for trespassing and was taken to the Myrtle Beach jail.

