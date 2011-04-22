Tourists warned about break-ins at beach access points

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - With thousands of tourists expected to reach the Grand Strand for the Easter weekend, police are reminding drivers to be careful when it comes to keeping valuables in your car.

"The beach access is the number one hot spot for auto break-ins," said Cpt. David Knipes with the Myrtle Beach Police Department. Knipes admits that more break-ins will most likely be reported with more tourists and visitors in town for the warmer weather.

"We put officers out there in plainclothes, extra beach patrol, and of course marked cars but we can only do so much." added Cpt. Knipes.

A WMBF viewer contacted us after seeing her car broken into on 48th Avenue North on Wednesday. Police recommend drivers keep their vehicles locked and valuables out of eyesight when visiting beach parking lots.

Copyright 2011 WMBF News All Rights Reserved