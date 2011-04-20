CCU takes care of The Citadel 7-4

Courtesy: Coastal Carolina Media Relations

CONWAY, SC - Seven of Coastal Carolina's batters had at least one hit, including four with two each, and Jordan Coons was solid in his first career start to lead the 27th-ranked Chanticleers to a 7-4 decision over The Citadel Wednesday night at Watson Stadium/Vrooman Field. Coastal improves to 25-13 overall and runs its streak to eight-straight wins over the Bulldogs (15-23).

Of those who had two hits Wednesday were Scott Woodward and Daniel Bowman. Woodward, who drove in all three runs for CCU the previous night at North Carolina, was 2-for-4 with an RBI and run scored, running his hitting streak to eight games. Bowman was 2-for-4, giving him an 11-game hitting streak.

Coons (3-3) made his first start after making his first 15 appearances out of the bullpen. The junior had two saves and a 1.27 ERA with opponents batting just .187 off the right-hander. Wednesday, he scattered six hits over six innings, allowing two runs and no walks with two strike outs to earn the win.

Coastal took an early 1-0 lead in the first. Woodward led off the home half with a double off the left-center field wall. After a sacrifice bunt by Hayes Orton - ranking 29th in the NCAA in the category, Tommy La Stella added to his season RBI total, ranking 13th nationally, with an ground out to plate Woodward for La Stella's 47 RBI on the season.

Woodward now had 233 career runs scored, making him the Coastal Carolina all-time leader in the category, surpassing Ryan McGraw (2001-04) for the honor. Woodward now needs just 15 more runs scored to become the Big South's all-time leader.

The Bulldogs tied the game in the top of the fourth. William Ladd singled, moved to second on a ground out - on impressive play by CCU's Taylor Motter, and scored on Drew DeKerlegand's single through the right side of the infield.

The Chants regained the advantage in the bottom of the fourth, scoring four times for a 5-1 lead. Coastal loaded the bases with one out as Daniel Bowman singled, Rich Witten walked and Taylor Motter reached on a slow roller to shortstop. Tucker Frawley brought home two with a single through the left side of the infield. Woodwad then found a hole between the first and second baseman to drive in Frawley. Orton broke out of a slump with a sharp single to center, scoring Frawley.

Citadel answered with a tally in the fifth. Nick Orvin was hit by a pitch and scored two batters later on Nick Simonelli's double to right-center field. The Bulldogs then trimmed its deficit to two, 5-3, with two outs in the seventh. Orvin doubled and Brad Felder had an infield single. On the play, a throwing error allowed Orvin to score from second.

Coastal pushed its advantage to 7-3 in the bottom of the second. Bowman reached on an infield single and Witten followed with a home run, his first round tripper of the season.

The insurance was nice as The Citadel tacked on a run and had a runner on first before ending the game. DeKerlegand, who was 3-for-4 on the night, singled, move to second on a wild pitch and on to third on a passed ball. After two strike outs by Josh Conway, Orvin followed with an RBI single before Felder fouled out to end the contest.

Citadel starter Logan Cribb (1-2) suffered the loss. He allowed eight hits and five runs with a walk and three strike outs over four innings.

Coastal Carolina will return to the road to play three Big South games at High Point. The teams will play one game Friday (April 22) at 6 pm and play a doubleheader Saturday starting at 1 pm.