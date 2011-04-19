MBPD: Nothing of value found during new search for Brittanee Drexel

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department continues in its diligent search for missing New York teen Brittanee Drexel.

Capt. David Knipes, spokesman for the Myrtle Beach Police Department, said police continue to receive tips and information on a routine basis in regards to Brittanee's case, with all tips investigated fully.

The latest tip came into the Myrtle Beach Police Department Tuesday morning around 2:30 a.m. and is being followed up on as the rest are.

A new search for Drexel began in the Myrtle Beach area Wednesday morning around 7 a.m. involving about 25 people from MBPD, the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office and the CUE Center for Missing Persons.

Knipes said nothing of value was found during Wednesday's search.

According to Knipes, that search was not related to any tip that has come into the precinct.

Another search could be conducted in the same area Thursday depending on what areas the group covers Wednesday.

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.