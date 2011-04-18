Children's Museum burglarized, suspect(s) unknown - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Children's Museum burglarized, suspect(s) unknown

Thieves destroyed collectibles frame (Source: WMBF News Reporter Heather Biance) Thieves destroyed collectibles frame (Source: WMBF News Reporter Heather Biance)
Empty racks after merchandise was stolen (Source: WMBF News Reporter Heather Biance) Empty racks after merchandise was stolen (Source: WMBF News Reporter Heather Biance)
Cement block used to break window (Source: WMBF News Reporter Heather Biance) Cement block used to break window (Source: WMBF News Reporter Heather Biance)
Broken window where thieves gained entry (Source: WMBF News Reporter Heather Biance) Broken window where thieves gained entry (Source: WMBF News Reporter Heather Biance)
Broken window (Source: WMBF News Reporter Heather Biance) Broken window (Source: WMBF News Reporter Heather Biance)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF)- Broken glass. Empty shelves and a safe, left open, broken and cashless. This is what Manager Melanie McMurrain walked in on after a disturbing wake up call Monday morning.

"The cash register did have some blood on it, which the police were able to extract, says Melanie McMurrain, Operations Manager for the Children's Museum of South Carolina.

MB firefighters noticed the broken glass during their usual rounds Monday morning. Since the museum is closed Sundays and Mondays, staff wouldn't have noticed the burglary until Tuesday when they began work.

Melanie walked showed us how the burglar or perhaps burglars got in, a surprisingly small hole in an upper window. Following the trail of glass in the museum's Clifford exhibit, we also found the cement rock the suspect apparently used to break that window.

"It got all the way back here, so obviously it took some force.  The glass up there is not thin glass, it's tempered," says McMurrain.

Some of the shelves and racks in the gift shop have been cleared and a shattered frame lays on the floor where the suspect took a collectors coin.

The museum says the burglar walked away with more than $2,000 in cash and possibly hundreds in merchandise.

While she's still perplexed why someone would steal from the non-profit, Melanie is also worried what this loss in cash will mean for the museum's bottom line.

"Our fundraisers haven't been as successful as it has been because people don't have as much money to give right now. So it's hard to say how long it will take for us to recoup back exactly," says Melanie McMurrain.

The Children's Museum plans on opening their doors back open for business Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. but as they move forward, they're asking folks with any information to step forward and call Police. Even a tiny detail could up Myrtle Beach Police crack this case.

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Hundreds attend Easter Sunrise Service in Surfside Beach

    Hundreds attend Easter Sunrise Service in Surfside Beach

    Sunday, April 1 2018 6:47 PM EDT2018-04-01 22:47:38 GMT
    Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)
    Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)

    Nearly 1,000 people started their Easter Sunday bright and early with the Surfside Beach Sunrise Service. This service was put on by several churches in the Surfside Beach community and people started to arrive well before sunrise. Pastors said this tradition goes back to the 1960's and is held each year at the Surfside Fishing Pier.

    More >>

    Nearly 1,000 people started their Easter Sunday bright and early with the Surfside Beach Sunrise Service. This service was put on by several churches in the Surfside Beach community and people started to arrive well before sunrise. Pastors said this tradition goes back to the 1960's and is held each year at the Surfside Fishing Pier.

    More >>

  • Jury says former SC airline executives stole millions

    Jury says former SC airline executives stole millions

    Sunday, April 1 2018 3:47 PM EDT2018-04-01 19:47:48 GMT
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)

    A federal jury in New Jersey has found two former executives of a defunct South Carolina charter airline guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars in passenger money. Federal officials say in a news release that 73-year-old Judy Tull and 58-year-old Kay Ellison were convicted of various wire and bank fraud charges. Tull is the former chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours. Ellison is the former vice president and managing partner

    More >>

    A federal jury in New Jersey has found two former executives of a defunct South Carolina charter airline guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars in passenger money. Federal officials say in a news release that 73-year-old Judy Tull and 58-year-old Kay Ellison were convicted of various wire and bank fraud charges. Tull is the former chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours. Ellison is the former vice president and managing partner

    More >>

  • Surfside Beach police looking to identify suspect pictured tampering with cars

    Surfside Beach police looking to identify suspect pictured tampering with cars

    Sunday, April 1 2018 11:17 AM EDT2018-04-01 15:17:40 GMT
    (Source: SSB Police Facebook)(Source: SSB Police Facebook)
    (Source: SSB Police Facebook)(Source: SSB Police Facebook)

    The Surfside Beach Police Department is looking to identify a suspect pictured tampering with vehicles, according to a post on their Facebook page. The suspect reportedly tampered with vehicles in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North. 

    More >>

    The Surfside Beach Police Department is looking to identify a suspect pictured tampering with vehicles, according to a post on their Facebook page. The suspect reportedly tampered with vehicles in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly