Children's Museum burglarized, suspect(s) unknown

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF)- Broken glass. Empty shelves and a safe, left open, broken and cashless. This is what Manager Melanie McMurrain walked in on after a disturbing wake up call Monday morning.

"The cash register did have some blood on it, which the police were able to extract, says Melanie McMurrain, Operations Manager for the Children's Museum of South Carolina.

MB firefighters noticed the broken glass during their usual rounds Monday morning. Since the museum is closed Sundays and Mondays, staff wouldn't have noticed the burglary until Tuesday when they began work.

Melanie walked showed us how the burglar or perhaps burglars got in, a surprisingly small hole in an upper window. Following the trail of glass in the museum's Clifford exhibit, we also found the cement rock the suspect apparently used to break that window.

"It got all the way back here, so obviously it took some force. The glass up there is not thin glass, it's tempered," says McMurrain.

Some of the shelves and racks in the gift shop have been cleared and a shattered frame lays on the floor where the suspect took a collectors coin.

The museum says the burglar walked away with more than $2,000 in cash and possibly hundreds in merchandise.

While she's still perplexed why someone would steal from the non-profit, Melanie is also worried what this loss in cash will mean for the museum's bottom line.

"Our fundraisers haven't been as successful as it has been because people don't have as much money to give right now. So it's hard to say how long it will take for us to recoup back exactly," says Melanie McMurrain.

The Children's Museum plans on opening their doors back open for business Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. but as they move forward, they're asking folks with any information to step forward and call Police. Even a tiny detail could up Myrtle Beach Police crack this case.

