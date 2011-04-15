FCSO: Mother, newborn test positive for cocaine

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A 19-year-old has been taken into custody by Florence County deputies after she and the baby she gave birth to tested positive for cocaine Wednesday.

Capt. Brett Camp, spokesman for the Florence County Sheriff's Office, said Michelle Ann Byrd of Scranton was arrested Wednesday after the positive test.

The Department of Social Services assisted with the investigation.

Further details have not been released by authorities.

Camp said Byrd has been released from the Florence County Detention Center on a $5,000 surety bond.

