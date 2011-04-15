MBPD: Two men robbed ice cream truck operator at gunpoint

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach Police are searching for two men wanted in connection to the robbery of an ice cream truck Thursday evening.

According to a police report, officers responded to the corner of Graham Avenue and Ragin Street around 5 p.m. in reference to an armed robbery.

The victim, an employee of Beach Ice Cream, told police she was making her usual rounds selling ice cream near Ragin Street and Vereen Avenue when she was flagged down by two unknown black males.

When the victim stopped the ice cream truck for the two men and stood to greet one of them, the other man went around to the driver's window of the car and reached in to unlock the door. At that time, the victim told police the man entered the truck with a handgun pointed at her.

The suspect allegedly told the victim to "give it up" and the victim complied, giving the suspect around $170 in cash from a secret compartment inside the ice cream truck.

Both suspects then ran toward Washington Street.

Upon police arrival, a perimeter was set up by officers and a K9 unit responded to attempt to track the suspects.

One suspect is described as a heavy set black male standing between 5'5" and 5'6" and weighing between 160 to 220 pounds. He was said to have brown eyes and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black jeans at the time of the incident.

The second suspect is described as a thin black male standing between 5'6" and 6' and weighing between 145 and 150 pounds. He was said to have short brown hair and brown eyes, and was wearing a black shirt and khaki shorts at the time of the incident. The handgun he was holding is described as a small, black in color model.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.