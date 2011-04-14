Marlboro Co. deputies arrest 11 for alleged 14 year drug ring

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – After a combined effort between the Marlboro County Sheriff's Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation spanning two years, 11 people have been arrested for federal drug conspiracy.

Lt. Jamie Seales, spokesman for the Marlboro County Sheriff's Office, said the 11 arrestees have been indicted in connection to a conspiracy that began in 1997.

The 19-count indictment said the following people allegedly had knowledge and intentionally conspired to possess and distribute cocaine and crack cocaine:

Calvin Townsend, aka "Kojack", 38

Jamie Lilly, 32

Rhysheen Rogers, aka "Thump", 23

Ramon Covington, 29

Lequan Anthony Fox, 21

Jerrica Gillespie, 24

David Liles, aka "June Bug", 25

Nicholas Miller, aka "Wee Wee", 31

Demario Covington, aka "Booger Press", 32

Terrance Fuller, aka "T-Bone" or "T-Bird", 26

According to Seales, firearms and drug paraphernalia were recovered during Thursday's arrests. Many of the suspects have pending charges against them, including one for accessory before and after the fact of murder.

The Bennettsville Police Department, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, Cheraw Police Department and Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office assisted in the investigation.

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.