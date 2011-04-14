Consider This: Animal Abuse

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) Have you noticed how many animal abuse cases have made the headlines lately? I don't have official stats, but based on our reports it seems we have a problem with animal abuse in our area.

Consider This: Some people abuse animals intentionally because they enjoy it. Others abuse animals through their carelessness, often without even realizing the animal is suffering. In some cases animal abuse is a sign of bigger issues taking place in the home like domestic violence and child abuse.

If you see signs of animal abuse report it to the authorities immediately. The animals are suffering in silence, but you can be their voice. By speaking up you not only help save an abused animal, you may end up helping someone who is experiencing another type of abuse.

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.