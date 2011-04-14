MOST WANTED: Henry Frank Shaw

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach Police are asking for the public's help in tracking down 50-year-old Henry Frank Shaw, who is wanted for breach of trust with fraudulent intent.

On March 30, Myrtle Beach officers allege Shaw borrowed a moped from the owner of a business along 3rd Avenue South, who he knew personally.

Shaw told the victim the first moped did not run properly and asked for a second key to another moped. After receiving that key, Shaw allegedly gave one of the keys to his wife and the pair drove away from the victim's business.

Neither moped has been recovered at this time. Both are valued at $900 apiece.

Myrtle Beach Police say Shaw's wife is also wanted for questioning and charges could be brought against her.

Shaw is said to be a white male standing between 5'5" and 5'7" and weighing 200 pounds. He has dark hair, dark eyes and could have a moustache. He is believed to have ties to the Myrtle Beach and Wallace, SC areas.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

