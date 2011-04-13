HCPD: One dog dead, seven others suffering from mange

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Investigators have seized several dogs from a pen in Little River after officers found animals malnourished and one left dead in a barrel.

Investigators released a police report which detailed how officers found the eight walker hounds dogs in poor conditions.

Seven other dogs were found in severe stages of emaciation and severe skin problems believed to be mange. Neither food nor water were found in the pen and instead found all three doors to the pen chained and padlocked.

The owner of the dogs was identified as Scott Edward Vereen, 42. Currently Vereen remains booked at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Conway.

According to the police report, officers would try to "obtain a pick-up order to remove all the dogs from the property" as well as obtain warrants for Vereen.

He has been charged with eight counts of the ill treatment of animals.

