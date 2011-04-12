HCFR responding to house fire

LORIS, SC (WMBF) - Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue are investigating what sparked an overnight fire that destroyed a century-old home in Loris.

According to Battalion Chief Richard Blackburn there were no injuries as a result of the fire at the home off of Shoebuckle Road. The historic home was not occupied at the time the blaze began. Power lines near the structure became cause for concern after multiple lines got in the way of the flames.

An arson dog is being called out to the home to help with the investigation. Officials have yet to say if whether or not they suspect foul play.

Copyright 2011 WMBF News All Rights Reserved