Teen charged with murder in Florence pawn shop robbery sentenced to life

Scene of robbery, shooting (Source: WMBF News Reporter Kyle Grainger)
Scene of robbery, shooting (Source: WMBF News Reporter Kyle Grainger) Scene of robbery, shooting (Source: WMBF News Reporter Kyle Grainger)
Tavario Brunson (Source: Florence County Detention Center) Tavario Brunson (Source: Florence County Detention Center)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) The Florence teen arrested last year for robbing a Florence pawn shop and shooting two employees, killing one, was sentenced in court Wednesday.

Florence County Solicitor Ed Clements tells WMBF News that after a three day trial, 18-year-old Tavario Brunson was found guilty on all charges and received the maximum sentence for each charge Wednesday.

Brunson was sentenced to life in prison for murder. Brunson will also serve consecutive sentences of 30 years for attempted murder, 30 years for armed robbery and 15 years for burglary.

Brunson was also convicted for possession of a weapon during a violent crime. That charge carries a sentence of five years unless also sentenced to life in prison.

According to Chief Anson Shells with the Florence Police Department, Brunson was arrested after allegedly shooting two Rick's Pawn Shop employees during a robbery.

One of those employees was killed as a result.

Florence County Coroner Bubba Matthews identified that victim as 33-year-old Stephen Deaver. Deaver was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound.

The female victim was treated at McLeod Hospital. She did lose sight in one eye.

Lt. James Rogers, spokesman for the Florence Police Department, said the two employees were shot at Rick's Pawn Shop located along West Lucas Street Tuesday evening around 6 p.m. during an alleged robbery.

It is unknown at this time if any customers were inside the store at the time of the robbery.

Officers reviewed surveillance footage during the incident to determine if Brunson acted alone or with a partner. Following Brunson's court appearance, Solicitor Clements said there were no codefendants in this case.

