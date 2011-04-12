Consider This: Sports

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) A tragic event at a recent LA Dodgers game that left a San Francisco Giants fan in critical condition and a coma should serve as a reminder that sporting events, whether Little League or Major League, is merely a game.

Consider This: Many baseball fans say the people who attacked Bryan Stow, a father and medical technician, are not sports fans, merely thugs wearing the team colors. I agree. When you attend a sporting event you would think you could expect a safe environment. Punks like the guys that blindsided Bryan Stow don't deserve the right to attend these games.

On the opposite end of the spectrum take a look at the reverence displayed in Augusta this past week. Even when fans are disgusted with the actions of a player – Tiger Woods comes to mind – they are still respectful to the golfer, the game and the other fans.

It's great to show passion for favorite sport and cheer on your favorite team, but the increased violence at many sporting events has to stop. There's no excuse for that type of behavior. Fans that cross the line should be banned for life.

