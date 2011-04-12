Conway Police search for several stolen credit card suspects

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The Conway Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating three people they believe to be connected to two separate uses of stolen credit cards at Walmart.

Catina Hipp, spokeswoman for the Conway Police Department, said officers look to question a man who allegedly used a stolen credit card April 1 at the Conway Walmart.

Additionally, officers are asking for the public's help in locating two women they believe used a stolen credit card at the same Conway Walmart on March 28. According to Hipp, the women were accompanied by a white male and were last seen riding in a brown or tan Dodge Caravan.

Anyone with information is asked to Contact the Conway Police Department.

