Kyle Thompson and Jared Wright capture 2011 Monday After the Masters

From Monday After the Masters

MYRTLE BEACH, SC - In one of the most exciting finishes in tournament history, PGA TOUR player Kyle Thompson and former major league pitcher Jared Wright broke a three-way tie in a sudden death chip-off to claim victory in the 17th Annual Hootie & The Blowfish Monday After the Masters Celebrity Pro-Am at The Dye Club at Barefoot Resort & Golf.



The team of Thompson and Wright finished at 19-under par with a round that included three eagles on the challenging Dye Club course. The other teams that finished at 19-under par included PGA TOUR player and South Carolina native Tommy "Two Gloves" Gainey and country singer Colt Ford, and the team of PGA TOUR player Ken Duke and former NFL wide receiver Sterling Sharpe. Gainey's team birdied their final hole to force the three-way playoff.



Three teams featuring PGA TOUR players Chris DiMarco, Chris Blanks and defending champion DJ Trahan finished one shot out of the playoff at 18-under par. The team featuring Nationwide Tour player Mark Anderson and Hootie & The Blowfish guitarist Mark Bryan finished two shots back at 17-under par. The team of Jim Furyk and Darius Rucker finished at 14-under par. The tournament format featured a six-person Captain's Choice composed of a touring professional, celebrities and special VIPs.



For the sixth consecutive year, a sellout crowd of 6,000 fans packed The Dye Club on a sun-splashed day to see their favorite celebrities, athletes and musicians compete in the 17th annual event in Myrtle Beach, S.C.



The 2011 Monday After The Masters Tournament featured one of the most star-laden fields in tournament history with many of the biggest names in the music, television and movies, sports and the professional golf world. Headlining the 17th annual tournament were PGA TOUR players Jim Furyk, John Daly, Chris DiMarco, Brian Gay and Tommy "Two Gloves" Gainey; former Coastal Carolina University and current Miami Dolphins quarterback Tyler Thigpen; professional wrestling legend Ric Flair; former Chicago Bears quarterback and Super Bowl champion Jim McMahon; former heavyweight boxing champion James "Bonecrusher" Smith; NASCAR stars Kyle Petty and Michael Waltrip; LPGA golfer and Myrtle Beach area native Kristy McPherson; and the Weather Channel's Jim Cantore.



Representing the music world were country sensations Colt Ford, Jack Ingram, Josh Kelley and Johnny Lee; pop rock performer Edwin McCain; Shawn Stockman and Nate Morris from Boys II Men; Andrew Copeland of Sister Hazel; and Scott Phillips from Alter Bridge. Actors appearing at the 2011 Monday After The Masters included Tom Berenger, and Alfonso Ribeiro. Former NFL player Sterling Sharpe competed, and former Major League Baseball stars Mickey Tettleton and Chuck Finley teed it up in the 17th annual celebrity golf tournament.



The PGA TOUR was well represented by Blake Adams; Mark Anderson; Woody Austin; Matt Bettencourt; Tommy Biershenk; Kris Blanks; Scott Brown; Ken Duke; Bill Kisner; Billy Kratzert; Mark Lye; David Mathis; William McGirt; David Mobley; Carl Paulson; Larry Rinker; Charlie Rymer; Scott Stallings; Darron Stiles; Josh Teater; Kyle Thompson; and DJ Trahan.



The 2011 Hootie & the Blowfish Monday After The Masters Celebrity Pro-Am Golf Tournament kicked off Sunday night with a Live Auction and Pairings Party at the House of Blues. Every year, the Live Auction raises money for the Hootie & The Blowfish Foundation that supports the South Carolina Junior Golf Foundation and the educational needs of children in South Carolina.



"This has been a great day for golf in Myrtle Beach," said Bill Golden, president of Myrtle Beach Golf Holiday. "From the national broadcast with ESPN's ‘Mike and Mike', to the great weather, to the great support by the Myrtle Beach community, we could not have asked for a better day on the national stage. This could be the best Monday After The Masters event yet."



Event day was highlighted by the national broadcast of ESPN Radio's popular show "Mike & Mike in the Morning" featuring hosts Mike Greenberg and Mike Golic. The live national broadcast from 6:00 – 10:00 a.m. originated from the No. 1 tee at The Dye Club at Barefoot Resort & Golf and was simulcast on ESPN2. During the four-hour broadcast, Hootie & The Blowfish presented Mike & Mike with an autographed Gibson guitar for the Jimmy V Foundation auction and the show hosts also received individually autographed mandolins.



The 18th annual Hootie & The Blowfish Monday After The Masters Celebrity Pro-Am Golf Tournament is set for April 9, 2012 at Barefoot Resort & Golf's Dye Club in Myrtle Beach, S.C.