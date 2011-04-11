MBPD searches for Kangaroo robbery suspect - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

MBPD searches for Kangaroo robbery suspect

Surveillance footage of suspect during robbery (Source: MBPD) Surveillance footage of suspect during robbery (Source: MBPD)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department is requesting the public's help in locating a man wanted in connection to a robbery early Monday morning.

According to a police report, officers were dispatched to the Kangaroo located at 1929 Mr. Joe White Avenue around 2:30 a.m. in reference to a robbery.

Upon arrival, the 19-year-old clerk told police an unknown white male entered the store, walked to the beer cooler and removed a case of beer.

According to the victim, the man then walked up to the counter and told the clerk to remove all the bills from the register. The man told the victim if she did, she would not get hurt.

During the robbery, the man told the victim he needed the money for. The victim gave the man around $100 in cash from the register.

According to the report, the man left in a white pickup truck in the direction of Seaboard Street.

The suspect has been described as a white male between the ages of 35 and 40, weighing between 160 and 170 pounds. He has dark hair and brown eyes.

At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a white t-shirt with a black bar and red lettering across the front. His tan, khaki shorts contained multi-colored paint. A surveillance photo of the suspect has been attached.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382.

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

